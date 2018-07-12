(VIDEO) Plum Coulee Ag Equipment Manufacturer Celebrates 30 Years

Details
Category: Ag News

What started out as a small welding shop back in 1988 in Plum Coulee, is now shipping agricultural equipment to customers across Canada, the United States, and Australia.

Mandako is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year and founder John Redekop looked back on the journey.

"It's been a challenge for 30 years, I've enjoyed most of it, there's always unpleasantries in a business. It's not always that first trial is the right. Sometimes we have to do things and change things to make it better and we're open to that because we're a small business, so we can easily reach in and make some changes."

Mandako now employs between 50 and 60 people.

All products are manufactured in Plum Coulee, which include the Mandako Landroller in addition to the Stubble Cruncher and a number of tillage machines. Redekop notes they're considering adding a number of new products in the years to come, with the goal of being recognized worldwide.

He notes his family has become more involved in the business over the past few years.

"I'm very little involved these days, due to health and retirement, and so I thank the Lord for giving us a family that is very diverse...they basically have been running the business with little supervision from myself."

WALDEMAR MANDAKOGM Waldemar Berg

Redekop mentioned how farmers have evolved over the years, and how that has impacted the products that they build. He also talked about the importance of going to trade shows and the wealth of information that can be gained from attending.

General Manager Waldemar Berg, who is John's son-in-law, explained the philosophy behind their products.

"Build good equipment," he said. "Equipment that I would buy myself and serve the customer because if we serve the farmer, we will feed the world."

Berg gave his thoughts on the work John has done building the business over the past three decades.

"I think it's phenomenal when I look at where John started and what he's done. I think it's a great effort, it's amazing."

One thing that Berg would like to see going forward, is the use of more automation in their operations. He also talked about the importance of listening to employees when they have ideas, in order to make their products better.

MANDAKO TWISTERMandako Twister Vertical Tillage Machine

