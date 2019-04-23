Details
Category: Ag News

The reduced risk of flooding this spring is helping to keep unwanted weeds at bay.

"We were very concerned that with flood waters coming from the south, that there would be some other species that might get introduced into our cropping system," said Manitoba Agriculture Weed Specialist Tammy Jones. "That we might see more waterhemp and possibly even Palmer amaranth flowing up and thankfully, that didn't happen."

She explained what effect the dry conditions are having on Manitoba fields.

"It means that our perennials and our winter annuals are getting a head start."

Jones notes the warm temperatures over the past few days have led to the emergence of many types of weeds.

"Those weeds will take advantage of soil moisture before we get the crop in," she said. "Definitely starting to see pockets where there is weed emergence. The temperatures the last few days have encouraged lots of new growth to happen and they're very tiny yet, so it would be hard to control them because they're just at that cotyledons stage but there's definitely growth out there in the fields and maybe making sure that you go out, take a look. A close look will save you some heartbreak later on."

