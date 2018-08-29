Wesmar Seeds Hosts Coffee At The Plot

Farmers near Altona had a chance early Tuesday morning to compare some new varieties of soybeans.

Wesmar Seeds hosted 'Coffee at the Plot' to update producers on how the different varieties are maturing.

Owner Wes Martens was at the site bright and early.

"We have over 20 varieties in the plot so there's a lot of comparisons to do," he said. "A good time to look at pod height, to see how the different varieties handle the drought that we experienced this year. Some varieties podded lower than others and were not as resistant to the drought."

Martens says he expects to start harvesting soybeans in the next day or two, one of the earliest starts that he can remember.

He figures corn is also ahead of schedule and could be completely off the field by the start of October.