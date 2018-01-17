Westman Students Visit Ag Days

Details
Those planning to attend Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon may notice a large number of students roaming the halls of the Keystone Centre.

It's all part of the Manitoba Ag Days Adventure, hosted by Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba.

The goal is to get the students connected to local agricultural businesses.

Executive Director Sue Clayton says this type of experience is extremely valuable.

“To have an opportunity like this, is just absolutely phenomenal for the kids to be able to interact with the people that actually work in the industry and to learn about all the different aspects of the industry.”

Over 400 grade 7 and 8 students from Brandon and surrounding area are taking part in the program. About 100 students from Assiniboine Community College are also helping out.

Manitoba Ag Days wraps up on Thursday.

