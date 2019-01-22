What Does The Future Hold For Beef Genetics?

There have been a lot changes in beef genetics over the years.

Linda Fox with Manitoba Agriculture, spoke about the topic last week at Beef and Forage Day in Vita.

"I think the biggest change are the tools that we have to analyze those genetics," she said. "Grandpa had to choose on actual birth weights and actual growth weights and we have the ability to then adjust those for things like environment and the group that they're being raised in with feed and we have some other options to look at whether they are born to a female that was in her prime or one that is just starting out or maybe one that's a little bit older. We have adjusted numbers, we also have Expected Progeny Difference (EPD), and now we have something called indexes that combine some of those genetics traits into one number that we can easily use to evaluate to make differences in our herd."

Fox noted that changes are coming to Canada's yield grade system going from three classes to five, likely mirroring the U.S. system. The changes are anticipated to be announced early this year.