Wheat Growers Welcome Senate Passing Bill C-49

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association is pleased that the Senate has finally passed Bill C-49 with its adopted amendments.

“This bill has taken far too long to pass, but I am pleased that the Senate has adopted our amendments and completed this process. The disruption in the movement of our grain hurts farmers, our export markets and reflects poorly on Canadian agriculture,” stated Daryl Fransoo, Director.

The bill still needs to be adopted by the house of commons upon resumption after the Spring Break. Numerous grain growers, including Western Canadian Wheat Grower Director, Daryl Fransoo, appeared before the Senate and met with elected officials to state their case.

The group says, when passed into law, the bill will provide the accountability from the railways that farmers need in order to ensure competitiveness in the international market place.

“I am pleased that C-49 is close to finally becoming law. I would ask that the House of Commons quickly accept the Senate amendments and make C-49 a priority in order to ensure that our grain will be efficiently moved to market in the future,” concluded President Levi Wood.