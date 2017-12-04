Wheat Markets One Of The Big Stories In 2017

The president of IntelliFARM Inc says wheat will be one of the big stories of the 2017 markets.

Brian Voth notes the big rally seen during seeding and into early summer, and a loss of wheat acres in the U.S. over the last couple years, combined with the dry weather during seeding, led to an explosive upside potential in the wheat market.

He says lots of farms were able to sell some $7.00 to $9.00 dollar spring wheat, but it came back down very quickly before many farmers were able to sell.

Voth notes all of a sudden farmers were down $2 per bushel and nothing had been sold.