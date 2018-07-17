When Should Farmers Consider Applying A Rescue Nitrogen Fertilizer?

Nodulation has been low on fields without a history of soybeans this year, which could be due in part to the dry seeding conditions.

That from Laryssa Stevenson, a production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG).

"If there's about less than 10 nodules per plant, consider applying a rescue nitrogen fertilizer," she said. "The fertilizer should be applied at R3 or the early pod stage to ensure adequate nitrogen is supplied to the crop through peak nitrogen uptake, which is the R4 stage during pod filling. Apply 50 pounds of nitrogen per acre prior to rain and direct the fertilizer below the canopy to avoid leaf burn."

Stevenson says soybeans in Manitoba are at the R2 to R3 stage, and no soybean aphids have been reported.

She notes peas are at the full pod stage, adding the dry conditions have really reduced the impact of root rot in most areas.

"The crop is shorter than normal which means it is putting less resources into vegetative growth, more into reproductive growth and come harvest, the shorter canopy will like stand better," commented Stevenson.

Dry beans are between the 50 per cent bloom and full pod stage.

Producers are being advised to be on the lookout for grasshoppers, as weather conditions for egg hatching this spring were ideal.