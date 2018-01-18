Winkler Company's Invention Makes Grain Unloading Easier

Years of hard work have paid off for a Winkler grain equipment company.
Soaring Eagle Grain Equipment took home first place in Manitoba Ag Days' Inventor's Showcase held this week in Brandon.
The company has developed an add-on for an auger or conveyor that allows trucks to drive over it, replacing the usual method of swinging a hopper underneath the grain box.
Manager Tim Penner explains how it works.
“It's a belting system that transitions into flighting,” he said. “We've got a very low profile, it's only 2.5 inches. We also have self-cleaning rollers, you can do canola with this belt. It will clean the belt, so the belt doesn't get gummed up with oil products.”
It also includes a safety shut-off feature in case of an emergency.
The Ultimate Swinging Drive Over has been in production for about 12 months.
Penner hopes to see farmers using it this upcoming harvest.