Winkler Company's Invention Makes Grain Unloading Easier

Years of hard work have paid off for a Winkler grain equipment company.

Soaring Eagle Grain Equipment took home first place in Manitoba Ag Days' Inventor's Showcase held this week in Brandon.

The company has developed an add-on for an auger or conveyor that allows trucks to drive over it, replacing the usual method of swinging a hopper underneath the grain box.

Manager Tim Penner explains how it works.

“It's a belting system that transitions into flighting,” he said. “We've got a very low profile, it's only 2.5 inches. We also have self-cleaning rollers, you can do canola with this belt. It will clean the belt, so the belt doesn't get gummed up with oil products.”

It also includes a safety shut-off feature in case of an emergency.

The Ultimate Swinging Drive Over has been in production for about 12 months.

Penner hopes to see farmers using it this upcoming harvest.

(L-R) James and Tim Penner