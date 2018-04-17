Winter Hay Supplies Running Low In Some Areas

Details
Category: Ag News

Hay supplies are becoming low in some areas of Manitoba, especially in the southwest.

That according to Darren Chapman, chair of the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association.

He explained what led to the shortage.

"I think it was a couple of things that were part of the reason that cattle seemed to be eating more. Our hay was a lot better quality this year, so it was a lot more appealing to them, so they were eating more. The temperatures might have been a little cooler, but it was a combination of those two that they had something good in front of them, they just didn't want to leave it."

Chapman adds lots of hay was also moved out of the province last summer and fall to drought stricken areas in Saskatchewan.

He says as a result, many producers have started to supplement grain into their feeding plan, noting it will still be a while before we see any growth out in the pastures.

