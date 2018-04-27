Winter Wheat Starting To Grow

This week's warmer temperatures have brought Manitoba's winter wheat crop back to life.

Elmer Kaskiw, agronomist with Ducks Unlimited, has visited a number of fields in recent days.

"Most fields are just breaking dormancy and starting to regrow," he commented. "We had a fair bit of frost, so a lot of the snow just left here in the last week, especially in the western side of the province. We haven't really seen a lot of new growth initiated yet but from what I've seen the crop looks to be in fairly good shape. The crowns are all nice and white and healthy, so that's typically a good sign that the crop has made it through the winter."

Kaskiw notes farmers will be hitting the field with spring fertilizer as soon as conditions allow.

"This is the time we want all the winter wheat growers to get out there as soon as its dry enough to get across the field to begin topping up any nitrogen needs the crop has," he said. "A lot of growers now put a good percentage of their nitrogen on with winter wheat at seeding and then they just put a top-up in the spring. But certainly we advise winter wheat growers to be getting out there as soon as possible to top off their nitrogen requirements."

The continued warming is expected to help boost soil temperatures this weekend.