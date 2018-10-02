Yield Loss Possible For Long Standing Corn

Manitoba Agriculture says this year's grain corn harvest is less than 10 per cent complete across the province.

Morgan Cott with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says there is a chance of yield loss the longer the crop stands out in the field.

"We're definitely seeing a fair bit of stock breakage, just because the plants have taken all the reserves from the stock to finish the grain off...stocks are definitely weak. A little bit of heavy winds and the rains are starting to push it over. Definitely be weary of that when you're combining, that you might have to drop the header down a little bit lower to pick everything up."

Cott says corn yields have been all over the map this year, noting some farmers are seeing pretty good numbers above that 120 bu/acre range.

She figures despite the recent slowdown, the grain corn harvest is still ahead of schedule thanks to an early start.