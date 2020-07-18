Recent flooding across southeastern Manitoba has put rural homeowners at a greater risk of having harmful bacteria creeping into their drinking water. That, according to Seine Rat Roseau Watershed District (SRRWD) Director Jodi Goerzen.

“If their well has been impacted by overland flooding, the potential contamination is higher than a normal year,” Goerzen says E.coli and coliform can more easily infiltrate an aquifer when the surrounding land is already completely saturated. Normally, she says the earth acts as a natural filter but, when everything is sodden, that protection is nullified.

Goerzen lists Stuartburn, Piney, Emerson-Franklin, La Broquerie, and Hanover as the RMs most affected by this potential hazard. She stresses that just because the risk of bacterial infiltration is greater than normal does not mean it is great.

“Manitoba has a very good department of drinking water and if there were serious water quality concerns they would definitely be issuing boil water advisories and water quality warnings.”

Nevertheless, Goerzen does advise any rural homeowner affected by the June flood to have their well water tested as a precaution, especially those noticing unfamiliar bodily discomfort.

“If, since the flooding, you’ve noticed people in your household have been showing signs of illness, it might be a good idea to test the water.”

This Thursday, SRRWD is offering a special deal for flood victims interested in testing their water. The price, which is ordinarily $27, has been reduced to $15. Interested residents can pick up a sterile sealed testing bottle from their local RM office and fill it with their tap water.

“Let the tap run for 3 to 5 minutes until you know the well pump has kicked in," Goerzen explains, "then take your 50-millilitre sample, and drop it off at any participating municipality with the payment. We will be collecting all of those samples [Thursday evening] and dropping them off at the lab.”

Goerzen notes that anyone who misses the Thursday due date but is still concerned about the safety of their water can take a sample to the Winnipeg testing lab and pay the full $27. Testing, in either case, could take up to two weeks.