A Dose Of Great Music

Category: Celebrate Summer

The annual Cripple Creek Music Festival took place on July 22nd and Art Wiebe, head organizer, mentioned how they had not expected so many people to turn up.

The weather stayed beautiful, warm and breezy until around 4 o’clock when the rain started to come down. A lot of people ended up leaving to get out of the rain but plenty stayed and waited it out either in their cars or under the trees. After the rain was over, the evening of music continued as planned.

Wiebe was happily surprised to see so many people attend this year and is looking forward to see what next year will be like.

