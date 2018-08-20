A Plum Crazy Great Weekend!

Header

Plum Fest was celebrated in Plum Coulee from August 17th to 19th and it, like all other years, was a hit!

Friday was kicked off with an evening street dance on Main Avenue where many came out for a great evening of music and dancing with family and friends. From the Macarena and Chicken Dance to line and square dancing, they moved to it all!

Saturday morning started off with a delicious breakfast of waffles and crackles followed by a parade at 10am. Museum tours, vendors, a farmers market, duck race, and fireman’s rodeo took place in the afternoon. Dr. Von Houligan Carnival Show saw a great attendance throughout the day. The evening ended with a street supper, music by Cold Hard Cash and more dancing, and then fireworks at the beach.

After a community church service on Sunday, they served up a hot dog and homemade fries lunch by donation. Local band, The Color hit the stage in the afternoon and then Plum Fest ended with a free faspa of buns and homemade plum jam!

It was a great weekend for Plum Coulee with very nice, comfortable weather to let them celebrate their little town.

