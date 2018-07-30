Header

Details
Category: Celebrate Summer

2018’s Manitoba Sunflower Festival took place this last weekend, July 27th-29th, in Altona. All three days were packed with family friendly fun and entertainment.

A kickoff lunch was held at the Altona Centennial Park sponsored by Sun Valley Co-op. Queen contestant speeches were held at the MEC in the afternoon. There were bouncy houses for the kids, food truck wars, Mennonite food, stage entertainment, and the crowning of Miss Congeniality and Miss People’s Choice.

Saturday started off with a free pancake breakfast at the Access Credit Union followed by a parade at 10am. The afternoon held more fun like the Gymkhana horse show, face painting, and the queen contestant fashion show. A. R. Cash, a Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash tribute band played on stage during the evening in between the crowning of 2018’s new sunflower royalty. A huge congratulations goes out to 2018’s Sunflower Queen, Aleksandra (Sasha) Ginters, first princess Hayley Bergman and second princess Ashley Ginter.

A worship service was held Sunday morning at the park. Legend’s Car Club held their 40th annual car show in the park all day. A quilt show was held all three days at the MEC, Gallery In The Park was open all weekend as well, showcasing art on loan from the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Altona Aquatic Center had free swimming for everyone all weekend long and many spent time cooling off in the water during the hot weekend. A free faspa with watermelon and rollkuchen was served in the park in the afternoon on Sunday.

Lakes and Pines, Annika Marie, The Janzen Boys, Nathan Nasby, and Jayme Giessbrecht and Jonathan Alexiuk all took to the stage Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing the crowd different styles of great music.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/celebrate-summer-2018/celebrate-summer-blog/and-2018-s-sunflower-royalty-is#sigProId362e008381

 

 

Celebrate Summer

And 2018's Sunflower Royalty is...

2018’s Manitoba Sunflower Festival took place this last weekend, July 27th-29th, in Altona. All three days were packed with family friendly fun and entertainment. A kickoff lunch was held at the…

Celebrate Miami With Celebrate Summer

Saturday afternoon, Miami held their first ever Celebrate Miami Community Showcase. They blocked off the main road and set up tables for vendors from the area, which gave visitors a chance to see…

Altona Had The Blues

Blues In The Park was a hit at the Altona Centennial Park on Saturday and the weather couldn’t have been better. Gates opened at noon with the first band performing at 1pm. Studebaker John and the…

A Dose Of Great Music

The annual Cripple Creek Music Festival took place on July 22nd and Art Wiebe, head organizer, mentioned how they had not expected so many people to turn up. The weather stayed beautiful, warm and…

Fresh Bread? Yes Please!

I had the opportunity to participate in a bread baking workshop in the beautiful village of Neubergthal on July 19th and what an evening it was! A total of 16 people were in attendance. Some already…

Manitoba Stampede 2018

It was another successful weekend for the Manitoba Stampede in Morris this last weekend and everyone, especially organizers, were thrilled that the rain decided to stay away. It was a fun, family…

VIDEO: I Threw A Fry Pan At The Pembina Valley Rendezvous!

This weekend was full of events, and we finished it off by catching the last few hours of this year's Pembina Valley Rendezvous. Although it was just a glimpse, everyone I met said they enjoyed the…

Toy Run For Children's Hospital

Sunday morning the Southern Manitoba HOG Chapter held their 6th annual Toy Run, where they bring toys that they have collected all year to the Children's Hospital in Winnipeg. The morning began with…

Bigger Rigs and Bigger Hearts 2018

Big Rigs Big Hearts was a full and exciting day at their new location behind the Southland Mall in Winkler. 154 rigs were parked in the lot, and got to see some action earlier on with the Semi…

Swim Smart 2018!

Swim Smart was back for another year with some new additions! Along with the traditional speed slide races, lifeguard demonstrations, and temporary tattoos, some local firefighters brought rescue…

Show 'n Shine With The Setting Sun

On Tuesday, the Legends Car Club filled the Mr. Mikes parking lot in Winkler with a record of 74 cars for their Show 'n Shine. For 2 hours people were rockin' out to some oldies tunes, while…

Another Exciting Hot Spot Festival For Gretna

Gretna celebrated yet another year of great festivities at their annual Hot Spot Festival. They kicked off the day with a delicious pancake breakfast under the tent at the park. It was a very hot day…
Read More

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login