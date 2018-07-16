Another Exciting Hot Spot Festival For Gretna

Gretna celebrated yet another year of great festivities at their annual Hot Spot Festival. They kicked off the day with a delicious pancake breakfast under the tent at the park. It was a very hot day so the shade the tent provided was much appreciated by everyone.

Following the breakfast, there was a parade, face painting, vendors, Snappy the clown, a dunk tank in support of the Gretna fire department, a raffle, plenty of bouncy houses for the kids, cotton candy, kiddie carnival and plenty more!

A chili cook off, petting zoo, candy scramble and tractor trek with over 50 tractors, happened in the afternoon. A Dolly Parton tribute artist was on stage in the evening followed by Ed Wayne and the North Boarder Band.

Another small town that knows how to have big time fun!

