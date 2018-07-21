Header

Details
Category: Celebrate Summer

Big Rigs Big Hearts was a full and exciting day at their new location behind the Southland Mall in Winkler. 154 rigs were parked in the lot, and got to see some action earlier on with the Semi Tug-of-War. All of the proceeds go to STARS Air Ambulance, and to Ty and Jenny Franz to help with medical costs.

We also brought along the Celebrate Summer Lock Box and had three winners! Melinda Delorne won a G-Max Helmet from Southland Honda, Abe Harder received an OK Tire Roadside Emergency Kit, and we gave Mary Giesbrecht an entry in the Carman Ford $10,000 Giveaway!

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/celebrate-summer-2018/celebrate-summer-blog/big-rigs-big-hearts-2018#sigProIdce42dddcfb

Celebrate Summer

Bigger Rigs and Bigger Hearts 2018

Big Rigs Big Hearts was a full and exciting day at their new location behind the Southland Mall in Winkler. 154 rigs were parked in the lot, and got to see some action earlier on with the Semi…

Swim Smart 2018!

Swim Smart was back for another year with some new additions! Along with the traditional speed slide races, lifeguard demonstrations, and temporary tattoos, some local firefighters brought rescue…

Show 'n Shine With The Setting Sun

On Tuesday, the Legends Car Club filled the Mr. Mikes parking lot in Winkler with a record of 74 cars for their Show 'n Shine. For 2 hours people were rockin' out to some oldies tunes, while…

Another Exciting Hot Spot Festival For Gretna

Gretna celebrated yet another year of great festivities at their annual Hot Spot Festival. They kicked off the day with a delicious pancake breakfast under the tent at the park. It was a very hot day…

International Peace Garden Celebrates 85 Years

The International Peace Garden celebrated it’s 85th birthday this last weekend, remembering the peace that was made between the United States and Canada so many years ago. A ceremony took place on…

VIDEO: The Heat Can't Stop The Carman Country Fair

We had a blast this weekend at the Carman Country Fair and parade, even though it was a super hot weekend! There was so much to do, and a lot of families out, making it was a great chance to kick-off…

Another Great Concert In The Park

Another great Concert In The Park for Winkler on July 12th! With over 20 vendors in attendance and Paul Bergman performing, Bethel Heritage Park was packed with people. So many tables with crafts,…

Market In The Park

This Thursday the first Market in the Park took place alongside the well-known Concerts in the Park. There were bouncy castles for the kids, Paul Bergman performed on stage, and vendors set-up shop…

Manitoba Passion Play Celebrates 20 Years

Manitoba Passion Play is celebrating 20 years this year and the hard work and dedication that gets put into the 3 hour long play is incredible. The play is about the birth, life, crucifixion, and…

Another Successful Summerfest For D.C.

The heat stopped no one in Dominion City as they kicked off Summerfest this last weekend! A street dance on Friday evening started the fun, along with BBQ and a live band. On Saturday, all the fun…

VIDEO: Manitou Ag Fair On Fire With Winners!

This weekend was the Manitou Ag Fair where kids could be seen busting mutton, horses were on show, and a combine bouncy castle was entertaining the kids. Although a hot weekend, it didn't keep people…

VIDEO: Celebrate Summer Celebrates Canada!

This weekend we celebrated Canada at the Roseisle Tractor Pull, and with the Winkler community!
Read More

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login