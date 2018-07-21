Bigger Rigs and Bigger Hearts 2018

Big Rigs Big Hearts was a full and exciting day at their new location behind the Southland Mall in Winkler. 154 rigs were parked in the lot, and got to see some action earlier on with the Semi Tug-of-War. All of the proceeds go to STARS Air Ambulance, and to Ty and Jenny Franz to help with medical costs.

We also brought along the Celebrate Summer Lock Box and had three winners! Melinda Delorne won a G-Max Helmet from Southland Honda, Abe Harder received an OK Tire Roadside Emergency Kit, and we gave Mary Giesbrecht an entry in the Carman Ford $10,000 Giveaway!