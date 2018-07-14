The Heat Can't Stop The Carman Country Fair We had a blast this weekend at the Carman Country Fair and parade, even though it was a super hot weekend! There was so much to do, and a lot of families out, making it was a great chance to kick-off…

Market In The Park This Thursday the first Market in the Park took place alongside the well-known Concerts in the Park. There were bouncy castles for the kids, Paul Bergman performed on stage, and vendors set-up shop…

Manitoba Passion Play Celebrates 20 Years Manitoba Passion Play is celebrating 20 years this year and the hard work and dedication that gets put into the 3 hour long play is incredible. The play is about the birth, life, crucifixion, and…

Another Successful Summerfest For D.C. The heat stopped no one in Dominion City as they kicked off Summerfest this last weekend! A street dance on Friday evening started the fun, along with BBQ and a live band. On Saturday, all the fun…

VIDEO: Manitou Ag Fair On Fire With Winners! This weekend was the Manitou Ag Fair where kids could be seen busting mutton, horses were on show, and a combine bouncy castle was entertaining the kids. Although a hot weekend, it didn't keep people…

VIDEO: Celebrate Summer Celebrates Canada! This weekend we celebrated Canada at the Roseisle Tractor Pull, and with the Winkler community!

Canada Celebrates 151! Canada Day was celebrated to the max in Morris on Sunday with free swimming at the Morris Aquatic Center, bouncy castles, street hockey, a bubble gum blowing contest, photo booth, cotton candy, free…

Canada Day Full Of Celebrations Canada's Birthday was celebrated all over the Pembina Valley this Sunday, with food trucks, live music, and activities for all ages. There were a lot of smiling faces, and people who are proud to…

Roseisle Tractor Pull Gears Up For Canada Day The Roseisle Tractor Pull took place this weekend as a start to the Pembina Valley's Canada Day celebrations. The afternoon started out with pedal races for the kids, followed by the staple tractor…

Winkler Farmer's Market Back For The Summer Just outside the Winkler Arts + Culture Centre, people eagerly lined up so they could get their strawberries from the first Winkler Farmer's Market of the year. The new location seemed to be a hit…

VIDEO: Celebrate Summer Weekend Full of Winners! This weekend Celebrate Summer visited the Thousand Oak's Gospel Camp, the La Riviere Turkey Fest, and the Miami Fair and Rodeo! Check out the video!