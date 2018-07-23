Fresh Bread? Yes Please!

I had the opportunity to participate in a bread baking workshop in the beautiful village of Neubergthal on July 19th and what an evening it was!

A total of 16 people were in attendance. Some already knew how to bake bread and just wanted to learn to make it in another way and some were total beginners who came to learn how it was done. Whatever the reason for attending, everyone left with a knew knowledge on baking and also had the opportunity to try a fresh, warm, homemade slice of bread.

The bread was baked in a Russian bake oven and while it was rising and baking, everyone was given a tour around the Friesen Housebarn, and a history lesson was given on the previous owners and what life might have been like years ago in the village.

To find more fun workshops that Neubergthal is hosting, visit their page at https://www.neubergthalheritagefoundation.com/events/