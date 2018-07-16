Header

Details
Category: Celebrate Summer

The International Peace Garden celebrated it’s 85th birthday this last weekend, remembering the peace that was made between the United States and Canada so many years ago. A ceremony took place on Sunday, July 15th in the afternoon with a few hundred people from both sides of the boarder in attendance.

Vendors, bouncy houses, food trucks, music, and more happened during the weekend to celebrate. There was also chalk for the kids to draw on the sidewalks and face painting.

The weather cooperated nicely during the weekend and thousands upon thousands of flowers were in full bloom for the ceremony. Most people enjoyed a walk around the gardens, visiting the bell tower and the fallen beams that were part of the twin towers years ago. The greenhouse full of succulents and cactus was a huge attraction as well.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/celebrate-summer-2018/celebrate-summer-blog/international-peace-garden-celebrates-85-years#sigProId1f35b6f821

Celebrate Summer

International Peace Garden Celebrates 85 Years

The International Peace Garden celebrated it’s 85th birthday this last weekend, remembering the peace that was made between the United States and Canada so many years ago. A ceremony took place on…

VIDEO: The Heat Can't Stop The Carman Country Fair

We had a blast this weekend at the Carman Country Fair and parade, even though it was a super hot weekend! There was so much to do, and a lot of families out, making it was a great chance to kick-off…

Another Great Concert In The Park

Another great Concert In The Park for Winkler on July 12th! With over 20 vendors in attendance and Paul Bergman performing, Bethal Heritage Park was packed with people. So many tables with crafts,…

Market In The Park

This Thursday the first Market in the Park took place alongside the well-known Concerts in the Park. There were bouncy castles for the kids, Paul Bergman performed on stage, and vendors set-up shop…

Manitoba Passion Play Celebrates 20 Years

Manitoba Passion Play is celebrating 20 years this year and the hard work and dedication that gets put into the 3 hour long play is incredible. The play is about the birth, life, crucifixion, and…

Another Successful Summerfest For D.C.

The heat stopped no one in Dominion City as they kicked off Summerfest this last weekend! A street dance on Friday evening started the fun, along with BBQ and a live band. On Saturday, all the fun…

VIDEO: Manitou Ag Fair On Fire With Winners!

This weekend was the Manitou Ag Fair where kids could be seen busting mutton, horses were on show, and a combine bouncy castle was entertaining the kids. Although a hot weekend, it didn't keep people…

VIDEO: Celebrate Summer Celebrates Canada!

This weekend we celebrated Canada at the Roseisle Tractor Pull, and with the Winkler community!

Canada Celebrates 151!

Canada Day was celebrated to the max in Morris on Sunday with free swimming at the Morris Aquatic Center, bouncy castles, street hockey, a bubble gum blowing contest, photo booth, cotton candy, free…

Canada Day Full Of Celebrations

Canada's Birthday was celebrated all over the Pembina Valley this Sunday, with food trucks, live music, and activities for all ages. There were a lot of smiling faces, and people who are proud to…

Roseisle Tractor Pull Gears Up For Canada Day

The Roseisle Tractor Pull took place this weekend as a start to the Pembina Valley's Canada Day celebrations. The afternoon started out with pedal races for the kids, followed by the staple tractor…

Winkler Farmer's Market Back For The Summer

Just outside the Winkler Arts + Culture Centre, people eagerly lined up so they could get their strawberries from the first Winkler Farmer's Market of the year. The new location seemed to be a hit…
Read More

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Celebrate Summer Events

Quicklinks

Login