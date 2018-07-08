Manitou Ag Fair On Fire With Winners!

This weekend was the Manitou Ag Fair where kids could be seen busting mutton, horses were on show, and a combine bouncy castle was entertaining the kids. Although a hot weekend, it didn't keep people away from the lock box!

Chris won a new STIHL Vacuum from Green Valley Equipment. Nadine got herself a mini vacation with the family by scoring a CanadInns package. Gary gets to try his luck again at the Celebrate Summer Finale, and Sherrie won a box of Rede-Made Perogies and round of golf at the Winkler Centennial Golf Club!