New Racers And Old Legends Burn Rubber On The Tarmac

The 16th annual Charity Legends Airport Drag Races where held this past weekend at the Altona airport, raising money for Genesis house in Winkler and South Central Cancer Resource out of Morden. $50 from every $75 that entries paid to participate is being donated to charity. The other $25 is part of the winners prize money.

With up to 60 paid entries per day, racers took to the 1/8th mile track to compete for the grand prize and bragging rights.

Don Elias, who is on the race committee and co chairmen, mentioned how important these two charities are to him. He mentioned how once they started 16 years ago, it just became something that he was excited about being a part of and bringing back to Altona every year.

With thousands of people showing up to watch the drag races on Saturday and Sunday, they hope that together with the racers fees, admission at the gates, and other donations, that there will be more money raised this year than last year.