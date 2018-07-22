I Threw A Fry Pan At The Pembina Valley Rendezvous! This weekend was full of events, and we finished it off by catching the last few hours of this year's Pembina Valley Rendezvous. Although it was just a glimpse, everyone I met said they enjoyed the…

Toy Run For Children's Hospital Sunday morning the Southern Manitoba HOG Chapter held their 6th annual Toy Run, where they bring toys that they have collected all year to the Children's Hospital in Winnipeg. The morning began with…

Bigger Rigs and Bigger Hearts 2018 Big Rigs Big Hearts was a full and exciting day at their new location behind the Southland Mall in Winkler. 154 rigs were parked in the lot, and got to see some action earlier on with the Semi…

Swim Smart 2018! Swim Smart was back for another year with some new additions! Along with the traditional speed slide races, lifeguard demonstrations, and temporary tattoos, some local firefighters brought rescue…

Show 'n Shine With The Setting Sun On Tuesday, the Legends Car Club filled the Mr. Mikes parking lot in Winkler with a record of 74 cars for their Show 'n Shine. For 2 hours people were rockin' out to some oldies tunes, while…

Another Exciting Hot Spot Festival For Gretna Gretna celebrated yet another year of great festivities at their annual Hot Spot Festival. They kicked off the day with a delicious pancake breakfast under the tent at the park. It was a very hot day…

International Peace Garden Celebrates 85 Years The International Peace Garden celebrated it’s 85th birthday this last weekend, remembering the peace that was made between the United States and Canada so many years ago. A ceremony took place on…

VIDEO: The Heat Can't Stop The Carman Country Fair We had a blast this weekend at the Carman Country Fair and parade, even though it was a super hot weekend! There was so much to do, and a lot of families out, making it was a great chance to kick-off…

Another Great Concert In The Park Another great Concert In The Park for Winkler on July 12th! With over 20 vendors in attendance and Paul Bergman performing, Bethel Heritage Park was packed with people. So many tables with crafts,…

Market In The Park This Thursday the first Market in the Park took place alongside the well-known Concerts in the Park. There were bouncy castles for the kids, Paul Bergman performed on stage, and vendors set-up shop…

Manitoba Passion Play Celebrates 20 Years Manitoba Passion Play is celebrating 20 years this year and the hard work and dedication that gets put into the 3 hour long play is incredible. The play is about the birth, life, crucifixion, and…