Show 'n Shine With The Setting Sun On Tuesday, the Legends Car Club filled the Mr. Mikes parking lot in Winkler with a record of 74 cars for their Show 'n Shine. For 2 hours people were rockin' out to some oldies tunes, while…

Another Exciting Hot Spot Festival For Gretna Gretna celebrated yet another year of great festivities at their annual Hot Spot Festival. They kicked off the day with a delicious pancake breakfast under the tent at the park. It was a very hot day…

International Peace Garden Celebrates 85 Years The International Peace Garden celebrated it’s 85th birthday this last weekend, remembering the peace that was made between the United States and Canada so many years ago. A ceremony took place on…

VIDEO: The Heat Can't Stop The Carman Country Fair We had a blast this weekend at the Carman Country Fair and parade, even though it was a super hot weekend! There was so much to do, and a lot of families out, making it was a great chance to kick-off…

Another Great Concert In The Park Another great Concert In The Park for Winkler on July 12th! With over 20 vendors in attendance and Paul Bergman performing, Bethal Heritage Park was packed with people. So many tables with crafts,…

Market In The Park This Thursday the first Market in the Park took place alongside the well-known Concerts in the Park. There were bouncy castles for the kids, Paul Bergman performed on stage, and vendors set-up shop…

Manitoba Passion Play Celebrates 20 Years Manitoba Passion Play is celebrating 20 years this year and the hard work and dedication that gets put into the 3 hour long play is incredible. The play is about the birth, life, crucifixion, and…

Another Successful Summerfest For D.C. The heat stopped no one in Dominion City as they kicked off Summerfest this last weekend! A street dance on Friday evening started the fun, along with BBQ and a live band. On Saturday, all the fun…

VIDEO: Manitou Ag Fair On Fire With Winners! This weekend was the Manitou Ag Fair where kids could be seen busting mutton, horses were on show, and a combine bouncy castle was entertaining the kids. Although a hot weekend, it didn't keep people…

VIDEO: Celebrate Summer Celebrates Canada! This weekend we celebrated Canada at the Roseisle Tractor Pull, and with the Winkler community!

Canada Celebrates 151! Canada Day was celebrated to the max in Morris on Sunday with free swimming at the Morris Aquatic Center, bouncy castles, street hockey, a bubble gum blowing contest, photo booth, cotton candy, free…