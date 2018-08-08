Summer Reading Begins To Wind-Up

'Yer a reader Harry! The South Central Regional Library in Manitou held a fund day on the street to wind-up their summer reading program. What's even better than a day of fun for the kids? A Harry Potter theme to go along with it! From a bouncy caslte, to Quidditch, and other magical activities it was a brilliant day!

Now, just because the reading programs are winding up does not mean the reading needs to end. The SCRL is hosting more wind-ups all around the Pembina Valley, so keep your eyes peeled for more fun!