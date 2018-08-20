VIDEO: Dancing And Drag Races

From old time dancing and carnivals of calamities, to drag races, this weekend was filled with events that have been entertaining people for generations! Friday evening kicked off with some late night dancing that even got us joining in on a line dance or two, while Saturday kept us busy between the parade, and afternoon events. Of course, we couldn't miss the chance of bringing the lock box to the Legends Charity Drag Races on Sunday.

Dana also picked up her new BBQ from Parkside/Home Hardware that she won at the Carman Country Fair:

Here's some photos of our weekend fun, including all you Celebrate Summer Winners! They won anything from Carman Ford $10,000 Giveaway Entries, to a new STHIL Trimmer from Green Valley Equipment. As well as some instant prizes like an FXR Helmet from Southland Honda, a 3-piece Wicker Deck Set from Home Hardware, Thermacell Mosquito Repellent, Oakview Golf Passes. and gift certificates to Home Hardware, and Phal's Drugs. That's a lot of prizes, but don't worry because there are more up for grabs!