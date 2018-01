Every Saturday at 5:05, and Monday night's at 10:35, we feature brand new music on Made in Manitoba. One of the groups, a Southern gospel quartet out of Kola, Manitoba called "4-Given Again" had mentioned that they would be going on a mission trip to Nunavut in November, 2017. We checked back in with group member Len Koop, who was glad to join us and share about the experience.



