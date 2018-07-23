Details
Category: CFAM Blog

The annual Cripple Creek Music Festival took place on July 22nd and Art Wiebe, head organizer, mentioned how they had not expected so many people to turn up.

The weather stayed beautiful, warm and breezy until around 4 o’clock when the rain started to come down. A lot of people ended up leaving to get out of the rain but plenty stayed and waited it out either in their cars or under the trees. After the rain was over, the evening of music continued as planned.

Wiebe was happily surprised to see so many people attend this year and is looking forward to see what next year will be like.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/cfam/a-dose-of-great-music#sigProIdce5f859d3f

 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login