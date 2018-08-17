The Summer/Fall Season has started at Altona’s Gallery in the Park. The featured artist is Brandon’s Weiming Zhao, who has created a painting every day for the last 15 years. His exhibit is called An Intimate Encounter With Prairie Landscapes Reporter Susanne Allmendinger spoke with him about that, and how he arrived in Canada nearly 30 years ago.

