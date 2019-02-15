Details
Category: CFAM Blog

you got this poster feb2019

 

The Altona Elks are hosting the second annual “You Got This” Teen Mental Health Self Worth Workshop Saturday, February 16th at the Exchange in Seeds Church in Altona. Trace Geworsky is one of the organizers, and joins me now to talk about the event.

 

 

The event is entirely free, and again, features a performance Saturday night starting at 7pm by Controlled Chaos Trio... which is open to the general public via admission by donation with proceeds supporting the Altona Elks. Silas Geworsky is the bass player and a vocalist with the band, and stopped by the studio to talk about the performance and the importance of having a workshop like this.

 

 

Mental Health and illness impacts all of us, and if you feel this free interactive workshop would be perfect for your son or daughter. For more information, click here.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login