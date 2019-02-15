The Altona Elks are hosting the second annual “You Got This” Teen Mental Health Self Worth Workshop Saturday, February 16th at the Exchange in Seeds Church in Altona. Trace Geworsky is one of the organizers, and joins me now to talk about the event.

The event is entirely free, and again, features a performance Saturday night starting at 7pm by Controlled Chaos Trio... which is open to the general public via admission by donation with proceeds supporting the Altona Elks. Silas Geworsky is the bass player and a vocalist with the band, and stopped by the studio to talk about the performance and the importance of having a workshop like this.

Mental Health and illness impacts all of us, and if you feel this free interactive workshop would be perfect for your son or daughter. For more information, click here.