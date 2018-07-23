Details
Blues In The Park was a hit at the Altona Centennial Park on Saturday and the weather couldn’t have been better. Gates opened at noon with the first band performing at 1pm. Studebaker John and the Hawks, Justin Aron and DirtyPool, The Soul Revue Band, and Controlled Chaos Trio performed on stage.

Tickets could be purchased beforehand or at the gate with all the profits going to Boundary Trails Hospital.

A large tent for shade was set up and food vendors were also on location. The event attracted people from as far away as Winnipeg and even British Columbia.

