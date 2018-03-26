Details
Category: CFAM Blog

Volunteers are a huge reason why the communities of Southern Manitoba are as successful they are, and also great places to live.

 

Every day thousands of people across the province give their time to various organizations and causes, some of them give just a little bit extra.One of those people is Angelika Stoesz from Altona who has learned she will be receiving the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

 

It’s an official Canadian honour, and we were honoured to have Ang stop by the studio to talk about it.

 

 

Angelika also reflected on the many groups and causes she’s been part of over the years, beginning with the Altona Christmas Day Dinner.

 

 

Congratulations Angelika Stoesz, recipient of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers! She will be presented the medal by Governor General Julie Payette at an upcoming ceremony.

