Thank you to the nearly 600 people from across Southern Manitoba who joined us Thursday for the CFAM Radio 950 Farmer Appreciation Lunch at Plum Coulee Park. It was a perfect summer day, with hardly a cloud in the sky, warm temperatures and a breeze to keep everyone cool. Not to mention the Danny’s Whole Hog pulled pork BBQ was delicious, and the cool treats from Tropi Gelatto really hit the spot on a hot day like yesterday.

And to the farm families from the Pembina Valley who joined us at Plum Coulee Park, thank you for all you do every day of the year, helping feed families close to home and a world away.

A special "Hello!" to the couple Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner met from Calgary, yes, we said Calgary, and Southern Australia... yes, we said Southern Australia! The Calgary couple are traveling across the Prairies on a summer vacation, and decided to tour Southern Manitoba to see more of the countryside. They happened to drive by the Park, saw something was up, and joined us. And to Jamie and Jo from Australia, we hope your trip to Canada continues to be amazing.

The big question on everyone’s mind today... who won the Meridian Grain Max hopper bottom bin? Farm Broadcaster Cory Knutt announced the winner during Friday's Manitoba Farm Journal, and it is Nathan Bartel of Kane! Have a listen to the call Cory made to Nathan below:

Congratulations Nathan! We, too, hope you have a great crop to fill that new bin!