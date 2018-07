Another great Concert In The Park for Winkler on July 12th! With over 20 vendors in attendance and Paul Bergman performing, Bethal Heritage Park was packed with people.

So many tables with crafts, baked goodies and ice cream, plants, and clothing, were set up and it wasn’t hard to draw in the crowds. Bouncy castles for the kids and other food vendors were also set up.

An all around great evening!