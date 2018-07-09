Details
The heat stopped no one in Dominion City as they kicked off Summerfest this last weekend! A street dance on Friday evening started the fun, along with BBQ and a live band. On Saturday, all the fun summer festivities continued!

The morning started off with an entertaining slow pitch tournament, followed by a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, Amazing Race DC, and bingo. The afternoon consisted of karaoke, free swimming at the public pool, water hockey and face painting, a horseshoe tournament, choo-choo Barrel rides, and so much more!

Olga’s Ukrainian Catering supplied a delicious supper and later they ended the festival with awards and prizes. This small Manitoba town knows how to put on a great weekend of fun for the entire family!

