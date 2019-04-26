This CFAM Radio 950 Student Report Oscar Graham’s fourth article, and it focuses on the Flood of ‘97, one of the greatest natural disasters to ever hit the province. All the pictures were supplied by Oscar’s Mother and Grandmother. Enjoy!

They described it is as the flood of the century, something the Red River Valley had never seen before. In April 1997 the region had what was considered the blizzard of the century, with snow reaching heights as high as houses, and in May 1997, due to those harsh conditions, this resulted in a flood. The flood made history as being one of the worst floods ever to hit southern Manitoba, North Dakota and Minnesota. On record the Red River water levels hadn’t been so high since 1826. It caused chaos throughout the Red River Valley, led to hundreds of residents being evacuated and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Cities such as Fargo and Winnipeg were severely affected, but nothing compared to Grand Forks and East Grand Forks where the floodwaters reached 4.8 km inland. Remote communities all around were affected by the extremely high-water levels. An estimated $3.5 billion worth of damage was caused.

One community that was severely affected was Emerson. With a population of approximately 700 people the entire town was evacuated through different phases. At first non-essential people were evacuated, and that left about 40-50 Military personnel, sandbaggers and evacuees being served meals in the Altona arenapeople in the town. Nursing staff stayed behind, town council, the fire department, about 10 Mounties and the Coast Guard were there to help, and some people stayed back and helped cook food. Nobody realized how much water was coming until they heard about it hitting Grand Forks a few weeks earlier. Grand Forks was flooding, and burning at the same time, so they knew that lots of water was on the way.

A former member of the Emerson Fire Department, Terry Kreitz, said “Once the initial phase began I think everyone was exhausted, it was all adrenaline, it was kind of like you just go, go, go.”

He remembered being awake for approximately 72 hours at one point, filling sandbags and doing whatever they could do to help the situation. People became increasingly worried with the water levels, and Terry said that people handled the situation very differently, and it brought out the best and worst in people.

People had to leave their loved ones, and some even lost their homes. Communication was very difficult with cell service only working part of the time. Conditions did improve slightly. “After it got to the point where we thought it probably wasn’t going to reach the dikes, we still had to walk the dikes, and it became more tedious than anything. It wasn’t exciting, it was a little terrifying, but not exciting.” Reflecting on that time, Terry said, It was like flying a passenger airliner, you hope everything goes well, and if it doesn’t it’s not going to end well”.

The conditions changed course again, and started to become worse due to the weather, so more people where forced to leave. “We had visions of the dike going, so it was a little scary”.

Emerson turned into a complete ghost town with only 10 people remaining for the majority of the time. Terry stated, “At one point we (the fire department) were told to leave, and we said we weren't going to abandon the place, you can get us out. If you need to we can go to the town hall”. That's exactly what ended up happening. Those 10 people were forced to stay at the Town Hall on the third floor due to concerns the dike wouldn't be able to hold. Everyone else was flown out by helicopter. The military was brought in, because it was simply too extreme for local volunteers.

“Volunteers came from all over the place, they brought their own vehicles, spent their own money on food and gas. Brought stuff, hauled stuff, filled sandbags did whatever they had to do. After a while they couldn’t do any more than what they were already doing,” noted Terry.

Emerson was just one of many communities affected in Manitoba. Across the province there was a total of over $500 million worth of damage to property and infrastructure.

As bad as the flood was it would’ve been a lot worse if it wasn’t for The Red River Floodway, which was an artificial waterway that was completed in 1968. It helped move the floodwaters around Winnipeg, saving the city from flooding. In Manitoba, after The Red River Floodway was finished, people helped build permanent dikes in eight towns south of Winnipeg, and helped build clay dikes and diversion dams in the Winnipeg area. More flood structures were completed in the later years, but not enough to withstand the astonishing, 97’ flood. It was simply too much for the existing flood prevention structures to handle.. Approximately 28,000 Manitobans were evacuated, and left wondering if they would ever be able to go home again. The 1997 flood will go down as being one of the worst floods on record to ever hit the province. Homes were lost, farmers’ crops were ruined and families were a part from each other far, too, long.

In 2019 we haven’t had any significant worries of a flood like the people of the Red River Valley faced in 1997. Even though the Flood of 2019 has officially been declared a “High Water Event” by the Provincial government, Terry feels we will one day again see a flood of the magnitude of 1997.

“I can almost guarantee a flood like this will happen again. Since the 97’ flood, in our local area, we’ve established really aggressive drainage, nobody can stand having any amount of water on their property for a period of time. We've drained more swamps, cut more drainage ditches, made it easier for the water to get off where it traditionally would've held up for a while, and it runs like a straight pipe right into the rivers. We’re increasing the odds every time we drain water because we can’t stand the fact water might sit some place”.

It was a life changing experience for everyone who lived during the 1997 flood, and they’ll have the frightening memories for the rest of their lives, and can only hope they don’t face a situation like that again.

Gordon Breckon and kids boating home to check on their house.