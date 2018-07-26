Details
Category: CFAM Blog

From the other side of the world to Southern Manitoba, that’s been the whirlwind of a trip for Dakotah Davis and Jordan Spargo, the 2018 Central Highlands Sunflower Festival Queen and Junior Princess, respectively. The pair are from Emerald, Australia, the sister city to Altona which is hosting its annual Manitoba Sunflower Festival this weekend, and will be participating in the Sunflower Festival pageant.

They stopped by the studio yesterday to chat with Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner, and they started the conversation by getting to know each other... first was Dakotah.

 

 

Dakotah and Jordan also chatted with Chris about this trip of a lifetime, the opportunity to represent their country and hometown and what they’ve enjoyed the most so far about the Great White North.

 

 

Thank you for stopping by the studio Dakotah and Jordan. We hope your trip to Canada leaves with memories that last a lifetime!

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login