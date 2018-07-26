From the other side of the world to Southern Manitoba, that’s been the whirlwind of a trip for Dakotah Davis and Jordan Spargo, the 2018 Central Highlands Sunflower Festival Queen and Junior Princess, respectively. The pair are from Emerald, Australia, the sister city to Altona which is hosting its annual Manitoba Sunflower Festival this weekend, and will be participating in the Sunflower Festival pageant.

They stopped by the studio yesterday to chat with Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner, and they started the conversation by getting to know each other... first was Dakotah.

Dakotah and Jordan also chatted with Chris about this trip of a lifetime, the opportunity to represent their country and hometown and what they’ve enjoyed the most so far about the Great White North.

Thank you for stopping by the studio Dakotah and Jordan. We hope your trip to Canada leaves with memories that last a lifetime!