It’s one of the only remaining pageants in Southern Manitoba, and it’s a community institution in Altona. Of course we’re talking about the Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen Pageant Contest. Annually during the Festival in July,morgan anna sandi apr2018 young women compete in a variety of categories to be crowned, with the winner receiving a trip to Emerald, Australia... Altona’s sister city.

 

This year’s Queen was Morgan Klassen who returned home recently from visiting Emerald, and the family of Central Highlands Sunflower Queen Anna Rixon. Morgan stopped by the studio yesterday to share what the experience was like in the Land Down Under.

 

 

Thank you Morgan Klassen, 2017 Manitoba Festival Queen, for sharing what your experience was like visiting Australia for the first time.

 

