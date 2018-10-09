Details
Category: CFAM Blog

Saturday Charlie Bernstrom from Lancaster, Minnesota repeated as the champion of the Roland Pumpkin Fair Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh-off far surpassing last year's weight. At 1,753.5 pounds, Bernstrom's prize winning pumpkin was 255 pounds heavier than his 2017 entry.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner MC’d the weigh-off, and had the chance to speak with Charlie about his win.

 

 

Coming in second place Saturday, and setting a new Manitoba grown record during Saturday's weigh-off, was Cornie Banman of Schanzenfeld with a pumpkin weighing 1,522 pounds. Rounding out the top three was 2015 and 2016 champion Milan Lukes of Winnipeg who brought a pumpkin that tipped the scales at 1,369.5 pounds.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/cfam/back-to-back-wins-for-minnesotan-at-roland-pumpkin-fair-weigh-off#sigProId7a4a787bb9

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login