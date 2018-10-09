Saturday Charlie Bernstrom from Lancaster, Minnesota repeated as the champion of the Roland Pumpkin Fair Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh-off far surpassing last year's weight. At 1,753.5 pounds, Bernstrom's prize winning pumpkin was 255 pounds heavier than his 2017 entry.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner MC’d the weigh-off, and had the chance to speak with Charlie about his win.

Coming in second place Saturday, and setting a new Manitoba grown record during Saturday's weigh-off, was Cornie Banman of Schanzenfeld with a pumpkin weighing 1,522 pounds. Rounding out the top three was 2015 and 2016 champion Milan Lukes of Winnipeg who brought a pumpkin that tipped the scales at 1,369.5 pounds.