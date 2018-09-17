There are very few of us who are not pulled to the wonderful scent of freshly baked bread from the oven. Those scents were part of Neubergthal Culture Day Saturday at Neubergthal Heritage Village Southeast of Altona, a National Historic Site of Canada.

Celebrating all things Mennonite was the focus, and one of the biggest parts of the culture is food.

Roseau River’s Ian Timshel had a variety of his long-ferment sourdough breads on offer, and was more than willing to share how he got into this hobby. That’s right, baking bread the “old” or traditional way is not his every day job... clock restoration and repair is his 9 to 5, if you will.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner also asked Tim to talk about how the taste of his long-ferment sourdoughs compares to other breads many of us would be more familiar with.

Thank you Ian for taking time to chat with us, and for sharing a piece of your Bacon and Cheese sourdough with Chris. He tells us it was delicious!