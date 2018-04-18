The eyes of Baseball organizers across the country were on the Toronto Blue Jays pregame show Tuesday night. During the telecast, the Jays Care Foundation announced the winners of its 2018 Field of Dreams Grants, and as Chris mentioned on the Morning Show, an application from Altona Minor Baseball was in the running.

And to the delight of the more than 200 baseball fans and players who watched the announcement live at a community gathering, Altona received an $85,000 grant for its outdoor lighting project at Access Field.

15 additional projects across Canada also received grants, but Altona was the only one in Manitoba. Golden West Reporter Susanne Allmendinger was at the rally last night, and spoke with Curwin Friesen has has been leading the effort.

That was Curwin Friesen, one of the organizers behind the successful Jays Care Foundation bid which will see an $85,000 grant awarded to Altona Minor Baseball for the construction of outdoor lights at Access Field. The application was the only one from Manitoba to receive a grant this year, and is just the third from our province in the Foundation’s history.

Congratulations to everyone involved in this effort which will ultimately have positive spin offs for the entire province’s baseball community, and as you heard Curwin say, the hope is to have the lights up and operational for a special under the lights game Canada Day.