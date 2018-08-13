It was a message that brought tears to the eyes in attendance, and one that will resonate with the hundreds who heard it for a very long time to come.

Sunday morning Humboldt Broncos Chaplain Sean Brandow was the guest speaker at the Winkler Harvest Festival Worship Service, just four months removed from the tragic bus crash that killed 16 and left 13 injured. The name of Sean’s presentation was Brave Face and A Broken Heart.

We asked Sean to talk about how God spoke to him during the aftermath of the crash.

We also asked Sean to reflect on addressing the nation, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his sermon that was part of the Memorial service for those who died.

Thank you, Sean, for coming to the Pembina Valley to share your hopeful message!