Over 925 A&W’s across Canada participated in the 10th year of Burgers To Beat MS on August 16th, with a goal to raise more than last year’s $11 million.

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system and it is unpredictable, affecting everyone differently. It causes symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, weakness, impaired sensation, vision problems, mood changes, bladder issues, and more. 60% of people who are diagnosed with MS are between the ages of 20 to 49 and there sadly hasn’t been found a cure to treat it yet.

$2.00 from every teen burger sold yesterday went to the MS Society of Canada to help those living with the disease.

Many people took the time to help support Burgers To Beat MS by stopping by to order a burger or even just making a donation. It was a busy place for burger lovers.

For those who would still like to make a donation, visit their website at www.aw.ca/burgerstobeatms

 

