It was just under two months ago the Harvest for Kids world record attempt raised nearly one million dollars for Children’s Camps International (CCI).

CCI operates camps around the world that give children in need the opportunity to go to camp who may otherwise never have the chance to go. CAMP Brasil is one of those initiatives, and the ministry runs under the leadership of Marco and Claudia Marinho.

Claudia and Marco stopped by our studios yesterday to talk about their work, and Claudia began the conversation with some background on the missionary and social work they are involved in.

Meanwhile, Marco shared with us a very specific example of how the work they are doing is having a positive impact on the communities they serve.

Children’s Camps International began their work here in 2015 and since then, a total of 3153 children have attended, including 1800 in 2017. CAMP Brasil currently serves the states of Ceara, Brasilia, Piaui, and Campinas. Camps are a half day in length. Follow up is done in small groups of 2-12 children, each with a youth leader – this is the cornerstone of the ministry in Brazil.

1000 additional leaders have been trained, and the ministry staff and working with these individuals to take their training to their home churches to begin running programs locally.