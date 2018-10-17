Details
Category: CFAM Blog

Tuesday morning Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner was part of a Career Showcase in Altona that gave Grade 11 and 12 students an idea of some of the job and educational opportunities in Southern Manitoba.career showsase pic oct2018

As part of that event, Golden West had a booth there to talk about all the opportunities available within our company... many of them not on-air, plus Chris was live from the showcase on CFAM Radio 950!

Dozens of students cruised by Chris and his mic. Two of those interested in what we do every day were Stephanie and Jeremy Reimer from the Regional Alternative Education Centre in Altona, also known as RAEC.

 

 

That was was Kayla, Megan, Amber and Alyssa... just a few of the students who stopped by our Golden West booth at the Career Showcase at W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona to chat with Chris about what it’s like to get up at 430am every day, just kidding.

Thank you to all the students who were brave enough to join Chris for some radio work on-air Tuesday morning. You were great!

 

career showsase pic oct2018 1

