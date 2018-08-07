Details
Category: CFAM Blog

You can smell the grain dust in the air in the evening, and that familiar haze in the sky has returned with the start of harvest in Southern Manitoba. And if combines are rolling across the Pembina Valley, that means one thing, CFAM’s Meals in the Field contest is back!

 

It’s been a few years since we’ve travelled across the region delivering delicious Pizza Haven to your farm yard or literally where you are combining that day, and we are really excited to be hitting the road again.

 

How do you enter? Super easy, just visit one of our sponsors, and fill out an entry form. It’s that simple:


Janzen's Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Winkler
GJ Chemical in Altona
Loadline Manufacturing in Winkler
Sunvalley Tire in Winkler and Altona
Mandako in Plum Coulee
Meridian Manufacturing in Winkler
Arty's Air in Winkler
Sunvalley Co-op in Altona

 

We’ll be delivering Meals in the Field beginning August 20th, so get those entries in now. And by then we’ll be well into Spring Wheat and definitely canola... and with the long range forecast suggesting a lot of sun and heat, this harvest season will go by quickly... so will CFAM’s Meals in the Field, so get those entries in today!

 

john esther falk 2017

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login