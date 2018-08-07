You can smell the grain dust in the air in the evening, and that familiar haze in the sky has returned with the start of harvest in Southern Manitoba. And if combines are rolling across the Pembina Valley, that means one thing, CFAM’s Meals in the Field contest is back!

It’s been a few years since we’ve travelled across the region delivering delicious Pizza Haven to your farm yard or literally where you are combining that day, and we are really excited to be hitting the road again.

How do you enter? Super easy, just visit one of our sponsors, and fill out an entry form. It’s that simple:



Janzen's Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Winkler

GJ Chemical in Altona

Loadline Manufacturing in Winkler

Sunvalley Tire in Winkler and Altona

Mandako in Plum Coulee

Meridian Manufacturing in Winkler

Arty's Air in Winkler

Sunvalley Co-op in Altona

We’ll be delivering Meals in the Field beginning August 20th, so get those entries in now. And by then we’ll be well into Spring Wheat and definitely canola... and with the long range forecast suggesting a lot of sun and heat, this harvest season will go by quickly... so will CFAM’s Meals in the Field, so get those entries in today!