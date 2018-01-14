It’s time to put our hockey gear back on, and lace up the skates, because CFAM Night at the Altona Maroons is just around the corner. Thursday, January 25th the Portage Islanders will be in town, and your favourite CFAM Announcers will be at the Millennium Exhibition Centre too, including Morning Show Co-Hosts Jayme Giesbrecht and Chris Sumner.

The first one hundred fans will receive a free bottle of water courtesy of CFAM, and every 50/50 ticket bought that night will also have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see a Winnipeg hockey game.



And we can’t forget to mention this, Jayme will be singing our national anthem at the beginning of the game.

It’s CFAM Night at the Altona Maroons, Thursday, January 25th and we hope you can join us!