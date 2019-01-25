CFAM Radio 950 is proud to partner once again with the Pembina Valley Twisters for CFAM Night With The Pembina Valley Twisters Saturday, February 2nd at the Morris Multiplex. The Twisters will be facing the Raiders Junior Hockey Club. Pembina Valley is in first place in the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey league, while the Raiders are in a tight battle for second place. Puck drop is at 8pm.

Come to the game, swing by the CFAM booth, and you can meet CFAM Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner and Sports Director Clayton Dreger. At last year's CFAM Night, Pat went under the buzzer for the head shace fundraiser

Plus, there is an opportunity to win! A minimum $5 donation to Cancer Care Manitoba will give you a chance to see Manitoba's favourite hockey team in Winnipeg!

CFAM Night is part of the annual CancerCare Fundraiser weekend, which sees the Twisters, Red River Mud Bugs, Morris Mavericks and other local hockey league teams join to raise money for CancerCare Manitoba, and this year, Urijah Dyck and his family. Urijah is currently battling cancer, and part of the money raised will support his family and fight.

Chris caught up with Pat Schmitke, who is part of the Twisters ownership group, to talk about the CancerCare Fundraiser, how it started and of course... give you an invitation to join us for CFAM Night With The Pembina Valley Twisters!