It was a beautiful weekend in Southern Manitoba and what made it so beautiful was seeing the thousands of people who gathered together in Winkler to support Children’s Camps International.

Children’s Camps International works to send thousands of kids in developing countries to camp so they can hear the gospel and change their life for the better.

The weekend started off with a free benefit concert on Friday evening at the Winkler park featuring High Valley, Hunter Brothers, and Rosemary Siemens and The Sweet Sound Revival. Activities for the kids were also set up and the evening saw somewhere between 8-10 thousand people.

A Guinness World Record Harvest took place on Saturday afternoon at the field just south of Winkler on highway 32. A new record was broken with 303 combines simultaneously combining in one field. The previous record holder was Saskatchewan with 244 combines.

With the help of each combine and every donation that was gathered on Friday and Saturday, one million children will be sent to camp.

